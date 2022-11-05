Tucker Zeedyk

Tucker Zeedyk has helped do something about the feral cat situation at the Defiance County Fairgrounds.

A local boy, 10-year-old Tucker Zeedyk, is taking steps to fix the Defiance County Fairgrounds’ cat problem by partnering with the Fort Defiance Human Society (FDHS) to catch, neuter and release these problem felines.


