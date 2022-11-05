A local boy, 10-year-old Tucker Zeedyk, is taking steps to fix the Defiance County Fairgrounds’ cat problem by partnering with the Fort Defiance Human Society (FDHS) to catch, neuter and release these problem felines.
Zeedyk of rural Sherwood said he wanted to do something for the cats at the fairgrounds after a friend of his found a kitten there over the summer. The kitten was taken to the veterinarian who said if the kitten had not been brought in that day it would have died.
A life-long animal lover and member of 4-H, Zeedyk knew there were a lot of cats at the fairgrounds and wanted to make sure the cats were not getting sick. With his parents’ help Zeedyk prepared a presentation for the the Defiance Fair Board which was very supportive and approved his plan to catch the local stray cats and get them spayed and neutered.
Zeedyk then contacted the Fort Defiance Human Society (FDHS) and told officials there about his plan. Bob Zeedyk, Tucker’s father, noted that Jerry Sanders, the president of the fair board, also came to this meeting to show his support for the idea.
The FDHS provided Zeedyk with live traps and food to lure the cats into the traps. About two weeks before the Defiance County Fair was held in August Zeedyk was able to catch seven cats.
Some issues that Zeedyk ran into were that other people who walk in the fairgrounds were letting the cats out of the live traps. He also found that if he set the traps too many weeks in a row the cats realized it was a trap and wouldn’t go in.
Out of the seven cats caught, all were vetted and fixed, Zeedyk said, “three of them got released (back to the fairgrounds), two friendly ones they got fostered, and then the other one, the one with limes disease, had to be put down.” Two of the cats were pregnant and had they not been caught could have added even more cats to the population already at the fairgrounds.
Zeedyk said he felt very accomplished after he was able to get the cats fixed, the mother cats were able to be fostered until they had their kittens and were altered.
He plans to try trapping more cats in the coming two weeks before the weather turns much colder and will end trapping over the course of the winter. He hopes to start up trapping again in the future until all the cats at the fairgrounds have seen a vet and been fixed.
There is one cat whose head is cocked to one side that Zeedyk would really like to catch to “make sure there was nothing wrong with it neurologically.”
Stacie Fedderke, humane/animal care director for the FDHS, spoke about the importance of what Zeedyk is doing. Asked if releasing the fixed cats back into the fairgrounds helped keep new cats from coming into the area Fedderke said yes.
“To help offset (the cost of getting the seven fairground cats fixed) our fair board has offered to chip in some of the cost too,” said Fedderke. “We had almost all the vaccines donated. All of the testing was donated. We even had prevention that was donated, so we could take care of any flees, ticks and ear mites that they might have had. All of that was donated to us as well.”
Altogether it only cost the price of the vet services and the sedation, she indicated.
Dr. Karen Pedden of Hicksville Veterinary Clinic, who already volunteers services for the FDHS, provided her help in this case as well.
“Right now she’s done it at no cost,” explained Fedderke. “She’s just a giving, caring person.”
This sentiment was echoed strongly by Tucker and Bob Zeedyk who both said Dr. Pedden was “awesome” and “needs to be recognized,” adding that the FDHS and she both do excellent work and are very caring and giving.
“From what we’ve been told by Hicksville residents and even Hicksville officials, is there are a lot of cats that are just being abandoned out there at the fairgrounds ...,” said Fedderke. “It’s illegal to do — that’s abandonment. Taking a cat and putting it anywhere other then where it resides is abandonment, and that’s a criminal charge.”
Part of the issue, she explained, is many people don’t realize that if they’re seeing a cat out at daytime it’s probably not a feral cat, but somebody’s in/outdoor cat or a porch/barn cat. When they take these cats and dump them at the fairgrounds it causes bigger problems.
When speaking about the catch, neuter and release program, Fedderke said, “... the studies that are out say it can be several years, especially with large populations of community cats ... before you see a difference. And you need a community that’s on board with it too, that’s not letting their cats just run around and they’re getting their own personal pets spayed and neutered.”
She also noted about sickness. Getting cats fixed, she said, “... cuts down (on the spread of illness).” SIV, Fedderken noted, is common among male tom-cats and they spread it because they fight ... . When you get a male cat neutered it takes that fight away from them. Of course there are the kittens, that’s an issue, but a lot of what the community talks about is the smell from the cat urine. Well, many times that’s from the male cats that are not neutered because they’re the ones that spray and destroy things.”
The FDHS offers a cheap spay and neuter clinic, Fedderke noted, that is being utilized by the community. The prices are $40 for a male cat and $60 for a female cat, and they also accept dogs for a higher price.
