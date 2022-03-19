At a time of growing consensus on the need for greater reliance on domestic fuel sources, the Ohio Soybean Association (OSA) joined in support of a petition to include biofuels in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) vehicle standards.
OSA filed the petition with a federal appeals court along with soybean associations from Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota as well as Diamond Alternative Energy LLC.
OSA and allied groups argue the EPA’s final rule for greenhouse gas (GHG) standards for passenger cars and light trucks would exclude biofuels by mandating only electric vehicles as the sole technology solution to curb GHG emissions in the transportation sector. This action is at odds with the Clean Air Act and directly contradicts the law passed by Congress to promote renewable fuels under the Renewable Fuel Standard.
“American grain farmers have a proven solution for improved air quality that’s grown right here at home,” said OSA President and Shelby County soybean farmer, Patrick Knouff. “Using biodiesel instead reduces GHG emissions by more than 85% compared to petroleum-based fuels.”
A study by Clean Fuels Alliance America found that in 2019, biodiesel reduced U.S. GHG emissions by nearly 18 million metric tons.
In addition to the good they provide the environment, biofuels are an important part of the economy. A December 2021 report issued by Capital Policy Analytics found that the economic benefits from U.S. biodiesel production in 2020 totaled $15 billion in addition to environmental benefits of $4.3 billion.
