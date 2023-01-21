PAULDING — Paulding has a new barbershop — having been without one for three years — with the opening of Speice’s Barbershop at 208 N. Williams St.
Trevor Speice, the owner of the new shop, shared with The Crescent-News that he wanted to open it because there were no other barbershops open in the village and he wanted to give back to the town.
“In Paulding there is no other barbershop ... there are just beauty salons and I just kind of wanted to give the town that (place) were men could go,” said Speice. “I graduated from Wayne Trace (High School) in 2021, and pretty much went straight to barber’s school.”
When asked if he always wanted to be a barber he responded, “actually COVID kind of hit it off. My mom was cutting my dad’s hair and my brother, his wife, was cutting his hair, and my mom was like ‘I’m tired of this’ and I was like you know what, I’ll give it a try. So then I started cutting my dad and brothers hair.”
Speice added that it was during this time that his brother joked that “... ‘you should go to barber’s school ...’. So it was kind of like a little joke around my house ... .”
After supper one night, Speice said he had been thinking about going to barber school for awhile by that point, so he told his parents that’swhat he wanted to do.
“I went to barber’s school in Columbus, down in Westerville, and that was 1,800 hours,” he said. That took about a year and three months roughly to get through it.”
After that Speice passed his state board and barbershop licenses.
The building Speice’s shop occupies now was a storage facility, the Paulding Village Utilities Office and the old firehouse beforehand. The interior was remodeled and Speice purchased the supplies he needed to open a one-chair barbershop.
His shop now open, Speice said he got some assistance from the Paulding County Economic Development Office which helped him secure a loan for opening his business and a discount on the window decal that advertises his shop on North Williams Street.
At the moment Speice is renting the space for his shop, however, he hopes in a few years to be able to purchase the building and expand his business. Future plans include building a clientele of around 350 people which would allow him to get a second chair and hiring a second barber who could be open on Saturdays for clients.
Currently, Speice offers many kinds of men’s hair cuts as well as shaves, hot towel shaves and beard trimming, to name a few of his services.
Speice said in the three weeks he’s been open he’s seen a lot of customers already, and noted that he’s thankful to the community for the support and the “outstanding turnout.”
Asked what has been his favorite part of running the shop so far, Speice said “meeting people honestly and the conversations ... .”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.