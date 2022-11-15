The Defiance Community Messiah Committee has announced that the annual performance of Handel’s “Messiah” will continue this Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. at St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St. This will be the 49th performance.
The performance has found anew home with an active planning committee under the umbrella of the Stroede Center for the Arts. The performance will include a chamber orchestra with players from the Toledo Symphony Orchestra and the Defiance community. Dr. Andrew Schultz will lead the performance as conductor.
While the tradition is over 90 years in age, 38 consecutive performances were led with the late Dr. Richard Stroede holding the baton. He revived the tradition in 1974, initially performing the Christmas section and singing from the balcony of the church with organist Carolyn Small. From the original 30 singers, the group quickly grew and was moved to the front of the sanctuary where it is performed today.
“Messiah” is one of the most popular pieces in all of the world’s choral literature. The work was composed in the summer of 1741 and first performed in Dublin on April 13, 1742. It was first intended to be performed in a secular theater during Lent, though it is now usually performed during Advent, and the work is frequently done in churches, as is the case in the Defiance performance.
In many settings only the Christmas section is performed, with the addition of “Hallelujah.” In the Defiance performance, the entire Christmas section is included prior to intermission, with the selections from the later sections to follow.
The event is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be taken at the end of the performance.
