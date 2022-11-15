Practice begins for the 49th annual Messiah performance

Pictured here are singers during practice last week at Defiance's St. John United Church of Christ for the 49th annual "Messiah" performance.

 Beth Krouse/C-N Photo

The Defiance Community Messiah Committee has announced that the annual performance of Handel’s “Messiah” will continue this Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. at St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St. This will be the 49th performance.


