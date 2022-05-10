The 36th annual Maumee Valley Tri-Adventure Race will be held locally on May 21 starting at 7:30 a.m.
The event is the primary fundraiser for the Naturalist Scouts Troop 3799, Swanton, that serves boys in the age range of 11-15, according to an interview with Larry Lindsay, a Troop member.
The race is a 50-mile event split among biking, kayaking and hiking. The race starts with a 36-mile biking course on local back roads with green arrows painted to mark the route for participates, according to the events website maumeetriadventurerace.net.
This will be followed by the second leg of the race which involves kayaking or canoeing six miles on the Maumee River, starting around the Independence Dam area and finishing at the bridge in Florida. This portion of the race can be undertaken with either rented or owned watercraft.
According to Lindsay, and the website for the event, if the river is in flood stage, then the water portion of the event will be moved to the Defiance Reservoir.
The race ends with an eight-mile backpack hike with the packs containing 20% of the participant’s body weight.
This year’s event will feature medals for all those who complete the course, according to the website. Other awards will be given “to the best male team, the best female team and the best male/female team in each class as long as they have another team to compete against, and finish with a time under six hours”.
Lindsay also said in an interview that plaques will be given to those who finish the race in under seven hours.
The race is open to all ages with different ticket prices for three distinct age groups 19 and under, 20-24 and 25 and up. And the times of all participants will be recorded and published on the website.
The event, Lindsay said, was canceled in 2020 and postponed to the fall in 2021. This will be the first year that the event will be held in the summer since COVID-19.
Before COVID-19 the event usually saw around 250-300 participants, Lindsay commented. This year the event has some 70 participants signed up so far.
He went on to say that Troop 3799 focuses on serious biking, also commenting that the boys in the troop refurbish their own bikes, which includes the boys spending hours sanding as well as taking the bike apart for cleaning.
“All the boys in the group have nice road bikes that we have supplied ... (or rebuilt) to them at no cost,” Lindsay said.
Troop 3799 is one of the few groups that is serious about biking, Lindsay said, including currently biking across America using the installment method in which trips are split up over time and locations. But when added together participating bikers would have gone across the whole of America.
In 2019, the troop biked from Toledo to Cadillac, Mich., said Lindsay, and in, 2020, from Toledo to Niagara Falls, a 420-mile bike ride. In, 2021, the troop biked Niagara Falls out to the ocean in Maine.
“This summer we plan to have a bike ride from the Badlands in South Dakota to Cadillac, Mich.,” he said. “And then the next year we’ll have a ride out from the Badlands out to the Pacific Ocean, so by the time these kids are 16 or 17 they’ll be able to say they biked across the United States.”
This will be the third time Troop 3799 has biked across the United States, with the first time being in the 1980s and the second in the 1990s, Lindsay noted.
The troop number is somewhat unique as most are only two digits, he commented. The 3799 number comes from the amount of miles from Seattle to Maine, a trip the troop biked before using the installment method in 1982 — going from Seattle to Toledo and from Toledo to Maine for a total of 3,799 miles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.