Zion’s Lutheran Church in Defiance will host a religious art show Nov. 30-Dec. 1 that will feature religious art items, as well as performance art. The show will be held each day from noon-4 p.m. at the church, located at 1801 E. Second St.
According to Audrey Eis, one of the organizers of the event, several members of the church, and the youth in the Sunday School and catechism classes, have been creating items for the show such as, paintings, Christmas ornaments, bird houses, stained glass artwork, wooden Noah’s arks and drawings.
In addition, there will be a display of crosses, quilts, arks, nativity scenes, and writings, as well as selections of music, dance, storytelling and much, much more.
“We used to have an art show years ago, so after discussing bringing it back, the members decided that we would like to do it again and have the kids experience it as well,” said Eis. “We picked out what we would like to see in the show, and we divided the work into three different projects. For example, during one of the projects, we had the youth pick out their favorite Bible verse and write down what it means to them.
“In addition to the projects, we asked members to search their collections for any religious art they may own to be part of the display,” continued Eis. “We searched the church for art to display too. We also felt that it would be good to have entertainment (vocal presentations, instruments, gospel singers, dancing, readings and storytelling), to add to the spiritual atmosphere each day.”
Eis shared that the church synod hosts a religious art show at Zoar Lutheran Church in Perrysburg each year, and that she and the members of the committee at Zion’s hope their art show will grow and become like the one in Perrysburg.
Other committee members for the religious art show at Zion’s include: Gwen Anderson, Kate Frank, Helena Morris, Pastor Tim Reynolds, Marty Schaufele, Linda Wagner, Bill Wendell and Rhonda Casler.
The community is invited to display religious art during the event as well. Each item that will displayed needs to have a biblical reference to give understanding to viewers. A written document will be created to display with each item.
Anyone interested in having their religious art work displayed is asked to drop it off at the church by Nov. 17.
“We’ve been tickled by the responses we’ve gotten for items, and the involvement of our youth has been thrilling, too,” said Eis.
Refreshments will be served each day during the event. For more information, call 419-782-8781.
