Zion’s Lutheran Church in Defiance will host a religious art show Nov. 30-Dec. 1 that will feature religious art items, as well as performance art. The show will be held each day from noon-4 p.m. at the church, located at 1801 E. Second St. The show will include: paintings, Christmas ornaments, bird houses, stained glass artwork, wooden Noah’s arks and drawings, a display of crosses, quilts, nativity scenes, and writings, as well as selections of music, dance, storytelling and more. For more information, call 419-782-8781.
