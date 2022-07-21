RIDGEVILLE CORNERS — Zion Lutheran Church, 20-141 Henry County Road X here, will be holding its mission festival on July 31.
The guest speaker for will be Rev. John Donkoh, president of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Ghana, Africa (ELCG).
The ELCG is a member of the International Lutheran Council, “a global association of confessional Lutheran church bodies,” according to the council’s website.
President Donkoh began first as pastor of All Saints Lutheran in Anyaa as well as a part-time lecturer at the ELCG’s seminary in Sasaabi.
He was ordained in 1991, serving and planting churches throughout Ghana. From 1994-2002, Donkoh served as a missionary to Uganda, and further served as manager of Lutheran Hour Ministries (LHM) in the country from 1995-2003.
He later served as country director for LHM in Ghana from 2003-11 and formerly served the ELCG as secretary of the Ministerial Council (2003-08), as vice chairman of its restructuring committee (2006) and as secretary of the disaster committee (2007-11).
Donkoh was first elected as president in 2018. He was re-elected at the ELCG National Delegates Conference in March 2021.
Donkoh will speak at Zion Lutheran Church on at three different times on July 31: adult Bible class, 8:45 a.m.; preacher for the worship service, 10 a.m.; and as luncheon speaker. The public is invited to all events.
