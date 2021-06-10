Madeline Zachrich, a recent graduate of Tinora High School, has been named the 2021 recipient of the Deborah S. Maxey Scholarship in the amount of $750. Zachrich, the daughter of Steve and Jen Zachrich, will attend the University of Findlay where she plans to major in animal science/pre-veterinary medicine. Maxey was a Lutheran educator for more than 30 years, before cancer took her life in 2018. To be eligible for the scholarship, recipients must have attended St. John Lutheran School for at least four years between grades K-8, and each must write a short essay (250 words or less) that answers the question: “What impact did being a student at St. John Lutheran School have on my life?”
