The Pie Pan youth group fund-raiser

Here, youth group members Deonte Quavious (left) and Levi Goff, both of Defiance, prepare food Tuesday for sandwiches prior to opening The Pie Pan food stand at the Defiance County Fair in Hicksville.

 Wendy Bryant Scheurich/C-N Photo

HICKSVILLE – The youth group at St. John Lutheran Church, 655 Wayne Ave., Defiance, is operating the Pie Pan food stand at the Defiance County Fair this week as a fundraising project.


  

Tags

Load comments