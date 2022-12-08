NAPOLEON — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township will host a wreath-laying ceremony on Dec. 17 at noon at St. Paul’s Cemetery, 16976 County Road Q1.
St. Paul’s is an official Wreaths Across America (WAA) location and will be joining more than 3,400 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.
Coordinated and led by St. Paul’s Men of God, the plan is to place over 90 wreaths on the headstones of fallen service members at the cemetery. This annual event seeks to further the WAA mission of “Remember, Honor, Teach,” ensuring that the memory of those who served the country endures.
The ceremony will be held outdoors. This non-political event is free and open to the public. A radio broadcast of the event will be provided for those who would prefer to listen to the ceremony in their vehicle.
A special invitation is also extended to family members of veterans interred in the cemetery to place a wreath at their veteran’s headstone.
One man’s annual tribute to veterans inspired a legion of volunteers and gave rise to the Wreaths Across America of today. Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Company of Harrington, Maine, was a 12-year-old paper boy for the Bangor Daily News when he won a trip to Washington D.C. His first trip to the nation’s capital was one he would never forget and Arlington National Cemetery made an especially indelible impression on him.
In 1992, Worcester Wreath found itself with a surplus of wreaths nearing the end of the holiday season. Remembering his boyhood experience at Arlington, Worcester realized he had an opportunity to honor the country’s veterans. With the aid of Maine Sen. Olympia Snowe, arrangements were made for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington in one of the older sections of the cemetery that had been receiving fewer visitors with each passing year.
The annual tribute went on quietly for several years, until 2005, when a photo of the stones at Arlington, adorned with wreaths and covered in snow, circulated around the internet. Suddenly, the project received national attention.
Thousands of requests poured in from all over the country from people wanting to help with Arlington, to emulate the Arlington project at their National and State cemeteries, or to simply share their stories and thank Morrill Worcester for honoring the nation’s heroes.
In 2007, the Worcester family, along with veterans, and other groups and individuals formed Wreaths Across America, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, to continue and expand this effort, and support other groups around the country who wanted to do the same.
In 2008, over 300 locations held wreath-laying ceremonies in every state, Puerto Rico and 24 overseas cemeteries. Over 100,000 wreaths were placed on veterans’ graves. And that year, Dec. 13, 2008 was unanimously voted by the U.S. Congress as “Wreaths Across America Day.”
The wreath-laying is still held annually, on the second or third Saturday of December. Wreaths Across America would not be successful without the help of volunteers, active organizations and the generosity of the trucking industry, which offer support to WAA’s mission.
There are many ways one can help and get involved by visiting www.wreathsacrossamerica.org or those who would like to help with the event at St. Paul’s, can contact the church office at 419-758-3522.
