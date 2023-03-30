PAULDING — Branch Christian Fellowship (BCF), 109 N. Main St., is inviting ladies to come and join other women in the community for a Women of Worship seminar on Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
This event is free and open to women of the community. There will be a short break and there will be refreshments offered midway through the seminar. There will be a time of praise and worship and four speakers will be talking on four different areas of worship. The church encourages attendees to bring friends and enjoy a day of worship with other ladies seeking to worship the Lord.
Speakers and topics:
Penny Duer will be speaking on worship in the family. She has been involved in worship ministry for over 45 years in various churches around the area. She is currently one of the worship leaders at Empower Church, and her desire is to know God more and lead others to walk in faith, not by sight. Duer is the wife of 25 years to Craig Duer, mother of four children and grandmother of 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She believes family is the most precious gift, besides salvation, that God so graciously gives.
Lisa Sproul will be speaking on worship in the spirit. Sproul, a Liberty University graduate, serves as a clinical nutritionist, wife, homeschooling mother and grandmother. Through counseling, social media, her blog and as a contributing writing and guest to various podcasts, she encourages the faith walk of women. Her ministry, The Purposed Driven Wife, ministers to women in crisis, providing spiritual wisdom and tangible helps in Jesus’ name. She is a beggar showing other beggars where to find bread.
Holly Workman will be leading attendees in a time of praise and worship and then will speak on worship in song. She has been a school custodian with Defiance City Schools for 15 years and an LMT for eight years. She has been singing since she was a young girl and writing her own songs since high school. She has been in several Christian worship bands as well as singing in weddings and funerals over the years. Holly has two adult boys and three stepchildren. She enjoys candlemaking, spending time with her grandchildren and spreading hope and joy through the gift of song.
Denise Gebers will be speaking on worship in the arts. Gebers came to Christ in 1982 and has attended BCF since its inception 10 years ago. She was involved with the banner ministry at a church she attended previously and will be speaking on the use of flags in personal worship.
