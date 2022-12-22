A winter storm is predicted to impact the Northwest Ohio area, bringing about rare weather only seen once every 5-10 years, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
This may affect Christmas church services over the weekend. According to the NWS, a winter storm warning has been issued.
Locals may begin to see changes early today with a “light, wintry mix.” However, potential hazardous conditions will begin later tonight.
A flash freeze is expected to hit, as well as high winds ranging from 35-50 mph. Consequentially, this will cause wind chills in the negatives, with temperatures as low as -16 degrees around the time Christmas Eve services begin at some churches.
Although this area may not see a huge amount of snow (estimate 3-6 inches), NWS predicts that what northwest Ohio does receive will be blowing and drifting. This, of course, makes traveling very hazardous for those looking to attend the holiday services in person.
Pastors in the local area are taking this into account and preparing ahead of time. Some also have protocols already in place in the event of inclement weather. Most shared that Christmas services will take place in person unless a Level 3 snow emergency is enforced.
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church’s pastor, John Schlicher, revealed that they will be live streaming their services on their respective Facebook and Youtube platforms, for those who wish not to travel.
Pastor Jim Brehler of St. John’s United Church of Christ disclosed that his church has a calling service that will notify registered members of the congregation of closings due to inclement weather through voicemail or text. However, Brehler said that as the bulk of the worst weather is expected on Friday, they will wait to make calls until that evening.
Father Dave Cirata of St. Mary’s and St. John’s Catholic churches divulged that services will only be canceled in the event of a Level 3 snow emergency. Anything below this, Christmas will be celebrated as scheduled.
St. Paul Lutheran Church’s pastor David Brobston, shared similar sentiments and protocol. He reported that their church services will also be livestreamed on their Facebook and Youtube pages, but urged caution to those looking to travel to attend in person.
“As the chaplain of the Defiance sheriff’s office and police department, I’d rather be the pastor for the congregation and not present at a lot of accidents,” Brobston conveyed.
“To me, right now, the big unknown is the wind and power outages. If it’s ice and snow, we’ll follow the sheriff’s call. If that’s the case, I will stream something on my phone on Facebook if I have to,” he declared.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.