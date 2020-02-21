Eric West, choral director at Defiance High School, will be the featured speaker at the Men’s Fellowship Breakfast on Saturday.
The breakfast will be held at St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance, beginning with coffee and donuts at 7:30 a.m., followed by breakfast at 8 a.m. and West’s presentation.
West teaches women’s choir, men’s chorus, A cappella choir, Varsity Blues, history of popular music, TV video production and music theory. In addition, West has served on several local and state board positions, and he and his wife, Jessica, have two children, Bailey and Conner.
A native of Zanesville, West admitted he wasn’t sure why he was asked to speak at the breakfast.
“I was a little bit taken aback when it happened, why am I being asked?” questioned West. “I’ve been in the community as a music teacher for 20-some years, I’ve always been involved with church music, so I think that’s where they got the idea to have me speak.
“My actual talk will be less about music and more about the path God has presented to me, and how He’s nudged me back on my path from time to time,” added West. “I can look back and see the times He nudged, and the times He kicked. When you’re in it, you don’t always realize that is what’s happening.”
The long-time music teacher will share how he nearly quit choir the first day of his freshman year of high school, and how the decision not to quit has shaped his life. West will share also about a trip he took to the wilderness in Idaho with his two younger brothers, and what he discovered about himself on the trip.
“I was moments away from quitting choir, and I think about how different my life would have been if that moment had gone differently,” said West. “I’m also going to speak a lot about our trip to Idaho, and how for one of the first times in my adult life I can say, I heard God’s voice. I will also talk about my journey as a musician, what brought me to being a music educator, and the events that kept me here (in Defiance).
“This will be me sharing my story, and not sitting at a piano putting on a clinic,” continued West. “To be honest, I was worried what to do, but Jessica said to me, ‘You know what? Just share your story.’ That solidified to me what I should do, and what I like about it, I’m not going to share anything that no one has already felt. Sometimes it’s nice to hear that someone else feels the same. I’m kind of hoping people will realize that someone else has been there, too.”
Everyone, including women and youth, are welcome to attend. The Men’s Fellowship Breakfasts are an ecumenical effort of men to bring people together of all faiths/denominations to share fellowship and show support for one another, and are available for a freewill offering. For more information, contact George Westrick at 419-784-3975 or at grwestrick@embarqmail.com.
