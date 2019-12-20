Weisenburger Pope Francis

Curtis Weisenburger of Continental (right), recently met with Pope Francis (left), while Bishop Daniel Thomas of the Diocese of Toledo (center) was in attendance. Weisenburger, is studying to become a priest at Pontifical North American College in Rome.

 Photo courtesy of Erin Schmidt

