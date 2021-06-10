ARCHBOLD — An organ recital will be presented by Matthew Wachtman, June 18, at 7 p.m. at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, 203 S. Defiance St., Archbold, with an ice cream social reception following the program.
Wachtman, a Defiance native, is an active organist and collaborative musician who currently serves as organist at Trinity United Church of Christ in Wadsworth.
Beginning at age 12, he served as organist and music director at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in rural Defiance.
Wachtman recently graduated with a Bachelor of Music degree in keyboard performance at Baldwin Wallace University Conservatory of Music under the tutelage of Nicole Keller. He is currently earning his Masters of Music degree in organ performance/sacred music at Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music.
He has performed in masterclasses with Chelsea Chen, Dr. Timothy Olsen and Todd Wilson, and has been invited to play concerts in Ohio, Michigan and Illinois. He earned first prize in the 2021 Tuesday Musical Scholarship Competition in Akron, and was the winner of the undergraduate prize in the 2020 Immanuel Lutheran Church Organ Scholar Competition in Evanston, Ill.
For more information, call 419-445-4656.
