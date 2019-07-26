VBS

St. John Lutheran Church, 812 E. High St., Hicksville, is hosting Miraculous Mission, Jesus Saves the World Vacation Bible School July 29-Aug. 1 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. each evening. There will be Bible stories, crafts, games and snacks, and all youth are welcome to attend. All ready to blast off into VBS is Vaughn Finzer. To pre-register, or for more information, call 419-542-6269.

 Photo courtesy of St. John Lutheran Church

