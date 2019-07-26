VBS

Poplar Ridge Church of the Brethren, 06970 Domersville Road, Defiance, is hosting The Incredible Race Vacation Bible School Sunday-Thursday from 6-8:30 p.m. each evening. The VBS is for youth from preschool through eighth grade, and will include Bible stories, music, games, crafts and snacks. Promoting the event are from left: Judy Clemens, Todd Clemens, Diane Russell, Eliza Hornish, Addison Hornish and Crystal Hornish. For more information, call 419-497-3311.

 Photo courtesy of Poplar Ridge Church of the Brethren

