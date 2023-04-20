BRYAN — Union Chapel Church of God, located on the corner of Williams County Road 18 and the Williams-Defiance County Line Road, will be celebrating its 135th anniversary with an open house on April 23 from noon to 4 p.m.
The Union Chapel building was formally dedicated on January 27, 1889 by Rev. John Rolland Harris Latchaw, who was president of Findlay College. At that time there were 38 states in the Union and Benjamin Harrison was president of the United States. The Williams County courthouse was under construction, but would not be open to the public for another three years.
The first pastor to fill the pulpit was J. W. Bloyd. Over the years, 45 pastors have served the church and the surrounding community.
In 1948, Pastor O. J. Thompson came to Union Chapel and began a regular weekly radio program called “The Church With The Open Door,” broadcast on Defiance radio. A local artist in 1959, named Marge Kaiser, painted a picture of the church as it looked then, which is displayed in the vestibule of the church as you enter the sanctuary, which is the original building before additions and improvements were added over the years since.
The sanctuary was furnished with white oak pews from Sauder Woodworking in 1967. At the front of the sanctuary hangs a dark brown cross made by C. R. Donze, a local contractor and cabinet maker.
The churches’ current pastor, Dennis Jones, and the congregation, extend a warm and friendly invitation to everyone in the community and area to come and enjoy a day of fellowship, music and remembrances, looking to the future for Union Chapel.
