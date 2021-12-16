Christmas meal

Trinity United Methodist Church, 413 E. Second St., Defiance, will host its annual free community Christmas dinner as a drive-through event Dec. 25 from noon-2 p.m. The menu includes: turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, corn, roll and pumpkin pie. Committee members for this year’s event include: Jody Schlachter, Pat Schaffner, Leona May, Pete Lundberg, Barb Welty and Gerry Schlachter. Preparing for the event are from left: Jody Schlachter, Gerry Schlachter, Barb Welty and Royetta Otto. Anyone who would like to volunteer to help distribute the meal, or would like more information, can call 419-782-9781.

 Tim McDonough/C-N Photo

