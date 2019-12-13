Ayersville graduate Emily Thieroff will be the featured speaker when the Northwest Ohio Men’s Fellowship kicks off its 2019-20 slate of breakfasts Saturday, with the annual Father/Daughter Breakfast beginning at 7:30 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church in Defiance.
Thieroff, a 2013 Ayersville grad, earned her bachelor’s of science in psychology from Ohio State University in 2017.
She is currently a third-year graduate nursing student at Ohio State, studying to be a certified nurse midwife, and is currently employed as a RN (registered nurse) at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
In addition to her work, Thieroff will share about her experiences traveling to Guatemala and Honduras, and why she felt God calling her to serve.
“Becoming a midwife wasn’t really part of my plan, but after working as a nursing aide at a nursing home, I decided that medical school was not my calling,” said Thieroff, the daughter of Steve and Amy Thieroff. “To be honest, I didn’t know what a midwife was, but once I learned about it, I felt that it was compatible with how I want to practice, and my love of the person as a whole. I just fell in love with it, and I love supporting women.”
Thieroff explained that making the trips to Guatemala and Honduras were something she felt called to do, and she shared she fell in love with traveling.
“Going to Guatemala (in 2015) was something I did on my own,” began Thieroff. “I received an email about it, and something in me ... I just felt called to do it. I had never been out of the country before, but I knew it was a unique opportunity to get health care experience. I found once I went, I loved it more than I expected. I have really learned a love for traveling, too.
“The trip to Honduras, it was different than the trip to Guatemala, but it was very rewarding,” added Thieroff. “We had the chance to tend to the needs of about 500 patients, which was great. Making these trips is what I feel God calling me to do, although I’m not sure how I’m going to incorporate it into my life once I finish my graduate degree.”
The future midwife shared that she has spoken to youth about her experiences, so speaking to a group will be nothing new. She’s looking forward to the opportunity to talk to people about her faith, other cultures and her future career.
“I’m very excited to speak, and I think it’s great that I will be able to share my faith, I really enjoy celebrating that with people,” Thieroff said. “I also think, what’s the point of going on these trips if I don’t share about it? God has given me a purpose to be that liaison to connect people by helping them understand other cultures. I also love to learn about other people journeys ... I think it’s going to be a great time.”
The Northwest Ohio Men’s Fellowship breakfasts are an ecumenical effort of men of the community to bring men, women and youth together to share fellowship and support. A freewill offering will be taken to help cover the cost of the meal.
Coffee and donuts will be served at 7:30 a.m. in the church basement of St. John Catholic Church, located at 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance. Breakfast will be served at 8 a.m., followed by the presentation of the featured speaker.
For more information, contact George Westrick at 419-784-3975, or send an email to grwestrick@gmail.com.
