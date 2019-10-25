The Sound

Zion United Methodist Church, 04533 County Road 11, Wauseon, is hosting The Sound, a family gospel music group, in concert Sunday at 4 p.m. The group includes Rob Mills (left) and his two sons, Levi (center) and Jacob, but was originally was a quartet based in Houston. The goal of the group is to see people come to the life-changing touch of Jesus. A freewill offering will be taken, and a light meal will be served following the concert. For more information, call 419-867-1528.

 Photo courtesy of Zion UMC

