Coined as the “king of instruments” by Mozart, the pipe organ has an extensive history behind its use and creation. It has undergone many transformations throughout the centuries, however, one thing has remained consistent: its presence during a church mass.
According to the Organ Historical Society (OHS), the organ can be defined as “a musical instrument in which the sound is produced by air flowing through pipes, the air is under controlled pressure that has been mechanically generated, one or more sets of pipes are placed on a chest which stores the pressurized air, and the entrance of air into those pipes is controlled by a player operating one or more keyboards.”
Its origin can be traced back to the second century BCE and is thought of as first appearing in Greece. However, the instrument has changed and developed in many ways.
“Its appearance, its size, and its mechanical complexity have altered to reflect not only technological developments, but also changing musical aesthetics,” the OHS’s website stated.
In the middle ages, the organ was associated as a secular instrument and had been portrayed as such in 15th and 16th century art works in which angelic, courtly figures are depicted playing the instrument in its various forms.
How the organ became part of Christian worship is speculated at best, but most certainly began in Europe as descriptions of the organ’s presence in churches has been noted since at least the 10th century.
The organ’s journey to the Americas began with the Spanish, according to The History of the Organ in the United States by Orpha Ochse.
However, it was brought to the United States by the English during the colonial period. Puritans were not fans of the pipe organ, as its presence had been a part of the English church for awhile and was thought of as “popish” to them. But the Anglican churches who were established in the American colonies welcomed the instrument’s use in heightening their secular harmonies.
Most of the organs for Anglican churches at this time were imported from England and even English organists were brought over to play them.
England was used as a model for American church musicians, and their influence is still prevalent regardless of later adaptations of the Continental European style.
Accounts of organs being present in homes existed, however the demand for this instrument almost exclusively came from the German and Anglican churches.
Though this secular instrument is rich in history, the art of pipe organ playing is inevitably slowing down. Steve Basselman of St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Archbold weighed in on this.
Basselman grew up in a musical family and referred to himself as “church geeky” when he explained how he came to play the organ.
“It kind of naturally happened,” he said, explaining that it was a local woman who aided him in his training.
Darlene Miller, a local pastor’s wife at the time, was a church organist and also Basselman’s primary teacher. He learned from her for two years and then went on to do a bit of self-study to get further training.
According to Basselman, there are many factors as to why the pipe organ is disappearing from congregations.
First, the interest in learning to play the organ is in decline.
“There are less [players]. It’s not very prevalent. Our attentions get drawn in so many different ways and different interactions ... . I would say with that, comes an aging group of people that had that ability and interest,” Basselman observed.
He went on to describe organ playing as just not being “in trend” at the moment.
“It’s gonna wax and wane like other trends do in the music world. I can’t really predict the direction it’s gonna go. You still got a lot of decent programs in your college and university settings ... . The art form itself isn’t dead. It’s just the amount of people doing it is what fluctuates,” he elaborated.
Stan Osborn, a pipe organ technician for the Muller Pipe Organ Company in Ohio, shared his observations.
“There are fewer young people going into the field of organ playing. Some big universities used to have an organ department and don’t anymore,” he pointed out.
Osborn surmised that this decrease is due to church memberships being in decline, which has been the case for decades. He has seen churches in his area close because their membership was so low.
The second factor would be the level of difficulty the organ is to master. Basselman detailed that it requires a great deal of coordination of not just hands, but also feet. There is more technique needed to play it, and even someone with classical piano training could struggle transferring over to the instrument.
It also needs to be taken into account that organ building and maintenance has become cost prohibitive. Osborn stated that the price for such things depend on multiple factors such as the features of the organ, but brand-new organs can be over one million dollars.
With such factors working against the organ, churches have had to evaluate whether or not to put the resources into maintaining them.
“You’re not automatically assuming that there is going to be an organ when you walk in a church anymore. It’s just not one of those things that are a huge priority for churches anymore,” Basselman stated.
According to the website of the Muller Pipe Organ Company, an organ is an instrument that can last decades or even centuries when it is kept in good repair. Osborn does attest to this and reported that an organ can go 50-60 years without needing any rebuilding done. He even shared that there is an organ from 1390 in Switzerland, making it centuries old.
The longevity of the instrument could be enough of a reason for churches to fund for the rebuilding of their organs, however, there is one issue.
“The ability of your local congregation to kind of spearhead that kind of project is getting less and less,” Basselman confessed.
It is ultimately up to the church to decide where to make their investments, and Basselman has noticed that pipe organ maintenance is not a high priority.
He shared feelings of regret that more churches do not have strong musical appreciation.
“If a great number of churches are abandoning it just because it seems a little too difficult, I think they’re going to lose out on a tremendous amount of the church repertoire that has been in the churches for a long time,” he surmised.
Osborn also expressed, “They could be very beautiful. There’s a lot of great music for pipe organs, centuries of music dating back to the 14th century... . I love them. I spent my life building and I’m also a player. I love the music, it’s a real commitment and dedication for me.”
