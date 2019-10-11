PAULDING — First Presbyterian Church in Paulding will host its 38th annual Women’s Retreat Oct. 26 from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., featuring special guest speaker Rita Stewart. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. at the church, located at 114 W. Caroline St., one block from the courthouse square.
Stewart will explore the topic: “How Did I Get Here and Where Am I Going?”
Stewart’s teaching will help those in attendance celebrate the circumstances that God has placed in each of their lives, and to be uplifted and encouraged as each walk day-by-day in faith. She will lead three sessions: “Did He really mean it when He said, ‘I love you’?” (based on Romans 8:28); “Recognizing your miracle” (based on I Corinthians 13:4-7), and “Yes, He meant it!” (based on I Corinthians 13:8a).
Stewart and her husband, Jim, founded Everlasting Arms Ministry and host a weekly radio program on prayer, “Praise, Prayer and Power for Today” on WXML radio. She speaks, prays and takes phone requests, while Jim runs the sound system for the program. Rita also speaks to churches, women’s groups, mothers’ clubs, and weekend or one-day retreats. Her professional career began in banking, and she still works full-time in another arm of financial services.
Special musical guests for this year’s retreat are Susan Kayser on the piano, Robin Chamberlain leading praise and the Stewarts presenting special music. A catered luncheon is included as part of the retreat.
Women from around northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana have gathered at First Presbyterian Church in Paulding each October for many years. They come from various churches, are diverse ages, and come from many walks of life. While the retreat ends at 2:30 p.m, ladies are welcome and encouraged to linger and visit as long as they wish.
Pre-registration is requested by Oct. 18, and the cost to attend is $20. Checks made out to First Presbyterian Church, with “women’s retreat” in the memo line, can be sent with mail-in registrations.
Fees may also be paid at the door the morning of the retreat if registration is made by phone or online
Registration can be made online at www.firstpresbyterianpaulding.com (go to the “in the community” section and scroll down to “Women’s Retreat”); by mail to the church office (P.O. Box 366, Paulding Ohio 45879), or by calling 419-399-5533 (Susan Paulus) or 419-399-2438 (church office).
Nursery care is available for infants through age 3-4. Attendees are asked to mention this need when registering so we are adequately staffed, and to bring a sack lunch for your child.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.