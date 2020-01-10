The 12th annual March for Life will be held Jan. 22 at noon at the Defiance County Courthouse. The march is sponsored by Mother Teresa Respect for Life.
The purpose of the March for Life is for participants to walk and stand up for unborn children who cannot speak for themselves. The local march will be held in conjunction with the 47th annual March for Life event, which will be held Jan. 22-24 in Washington, D.C.
Father Dan Borgelt, of St. Michael Catholic Church in Hicksville, St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton, and St. Joseph Chapel of Blakeslee, will offer prayer at the start of the march. A police escort will lead participants from the Defiance County Courthouse to the Monument of the Unborn on the property of St. John Catholic Church, located at 510 Jackson Ave. Jamie Blank will host the march, and lead a prayer for life at the monument.
From there, the event will move to the basement of St. John’s, where hot chocolate will be offered.
Monica Kelsey of Fort Wayne, will speak to begin the program. Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes and a pro-life speaker, is a retired firefighter and medic. Kathy Williams will then speak about the bond between a mother and her unborn child, where giving life can be difficult.
Students from St. Augustine Catholic School in Napoleon will give a presentation, and Ohio House 82nd Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance will share his experience in the passing the Heartbeat Bill at the state level, and an adoption in his family.
Chris Roper of Hope and Faith Homes of Oregon, Ohio, will present information about the organization which provides for a safe haven to women that are pregnant but have no support.
Its pregnancy center provides baby items at no cost to area moms, and a variety of classes such as child/infant CPR, parenting, SIDD awareness and more.
Jim Zipfel, who will share his musical talent for the 12th straight year, will sing, “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands,” and “God Bless America.”
Father Borgelt will close the event with prayer.
The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic School. Throughout the day there will be Exposition of the Most Blessed Sacrament at St. John Catholic Church, ending with benediction at 4:45 p.m.
