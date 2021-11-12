Holy Cross Catholic School in Defiance is wrapping up its “Go Wild for HCCS Friends and Family” fundraiser.
The six-week long campaign set a goal to raise $60,000 from the friends and family of HCCS students. With just days left in the campaign, the school announced the students had reached the lofty goal.
Many milestone celebrations were planned for the students during the campaign. In addition to individual theme-related prizes students could earn, teachers put out a challenge to each student to collect at least one donation. HCCS teachers agreed to kiss a pig if their class met this goal.
Students met that goal with a gift from an anonymous family who made a donation to every student who needed help reaching their goal.
Students filed into the gymnasium after Mass Nov. 3, along with several guests, to watch each teacher give Lily, the potbelly pig who is the namesake of Lily Creek Farms, a smooch on the snout.
Each in their own style, teachers took a turn loving on Lily to the squealing delight of the HCCS student body.
The campaign celebrations will continue today when students who raised $500 or more will enjoy a limousine ride to The Toledo Zoo, where they will experience a special behind the scenes “critter encounter.”
The campaign will conclude Nov. 30 with a special “Go Wild” classroom party for each class with featured Toledo Zoo educators.
The “Go Wild for HCCS Friends and Family “fundraiser raised needed funds that help balance the school’s operating budget. Due to the success of the campaign, a portion of funds will be used to establish a facility dog program.
HCCS is a non-profit, leadership-certified, Catholic elementary school for all children in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. For more information, go to defianceholycross.org.
