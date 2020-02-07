Area director Rex Stump of Buckeye Border Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), will be the featured speaker at the next Northwest Ohio Men’s Fellowship Breakfast Saturday at St. John Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., Defiance.
Coffee and donuts will be served at 7:30 a.m., followed by breakfast and the program at 8 a.m. Men, women and youth are invited to attend.
Stump has spoken several times at the breakfasts, and he is looking forward to sharing how God is working through the Buckeye Border FCA ministry. Buckeye Border FCA serves middle school, high school and college students in five counties in Ohio (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Williams), and one in Michigan (Lenawee).
“It’s always a privilege and a great opportunity to share what we’re doing in this ministry,” said Stump. “Sometimes our board members have said that we’re the best kept secret around when it comes to ministry, and that’s what we don’t want to be. However, we live in a world with a lot of great ministries, but what makes us unique is the opportunities we have to be in the school systems with coaches and athletes.”
Stump shared that the vision of FCA is: “To see the world transformed by Jesus Christ through the influence of coaches and athletes.” FCA’s mission is: “To lead every coach and athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and His church.” FCA impacts thousands in 92 countries around the world.
The area director will share how FCA trains coaches and students to become leaders in their schools. In addition, FCA offers local leadership camps each year, with the 2020 camp scheduled July 18-22 at the Michindoh Conference Center in Hillsdale, Mich.
The main focus of his talk Saturday, however, will be how to be victorious in a negative world.
“I’m going to be talking about that because, let’s face it, today’s world can be very negative, dark and there are a lot of voices out there that can take youth down the wrong path,” said Stump. “How can we be victorious among all this? It’s when you hear the right voice, and that of course is the voice of God, who of course wants our youth to make good choices.
“I’m going to be using a few illustrations and stories to talk about how we can hone in on that right voice and make good choices,” added Stump.
The fellowship breakfasts are an ecumenical effort of men of the community to bring people together to share fellowship and support. The breakfast is available for a freewill donation. For more information, contact George Westrick at 419-784-3975 or at grwestrick@embarqmail.com.
For more information about Buckeye Border Fellowship of Christian Athletes, contact Stump at 419-583-7013, rstump@fca.org or go to bbfca.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.