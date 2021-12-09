Paxton

Stryker United Methodist Church, 301 Cherry St., will host Heidi Paxton who will perform special music during worship Sunday at 9 a.m. Paxton, a singer and guitar player from the rural Archbold/Stryker area, has performed at weddings, funerals, local coffee houses, nursing homes, festivals, The Fayette Opera House and this past fall at the Fulton County Fair. Paxton enjoys singing old country songs, hymns, pop and folk music. The event is free. For more information, call 419-682-4371.

 Photo courtesy of Stryker United Methodist Church

