St. John UCC Strawberry Festival

St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St., Defiance, will host its annual Strawberry Festival as a drive-thru event, June 17 from 5-7 p.m., at the church’s north end parking lot. The menu includes: a shredded chicken sandwich, coleslaw, a bag of potato chips, a slice of strawberry pie and ice cream. The meal is available for a freewill offering, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting local food pantries. Preparing for the festival are Laurel Brehler (left), Judy Dally (center) and Betty Donahue. For more information, call 419-782-4176.

 Tim McDonough/C-N Photo

