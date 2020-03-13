Stevens family

Defiance First Assembly of God, 1757 S. Clinton St., will host the Stevens Family in concert Sunday from 10:30 a.m-noon. Led by Rich and Tammi, and their daughter, Erin, the Stevens Family from Warren has been traveling in music ministry since 1985. The group has had opportunities to share their ministry in more than 4,000 concerts in 35 states, Ontario and Quebec, Canada, as well as the West Indies, England and Romania. The purpose of their ministry is to offer encouragement and hope through the message of God’s Word in song. For more information, call 419-782-2391.

