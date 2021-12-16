The annual St. Peter Preschool Cookie Walk will be held Saturday from 8:30-10 a.m. in the preschool room at St. Peter Lutheran Church, K980 County Road 17D, Napoleon (Florida). The event will be a drive-thru, with boxes of pre-packed, homemade Christmas cookies, brownies, puppy chow and/or fudge. New this year is cookie kits, and attendees can expect a visit from Santa. Proceeds will benefit the preschool. Preparing for the event, are preschoolers, from left: Amelia Pahl, Indi Bostelman, Keaton Helmke, Jessa Bortz, Anna Parsons, Lynlee Helberg, Connor Kamcza and Collin Revis. For more information, call 419-966-3263.
St. Peter Preschool Cookie Walk
