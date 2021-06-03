St. Paul's VBA

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave., Defiance, will host a free Vacation Bible Adventure, Knights of the North Castle, Sunday mornings from 9:45-11:30 a.m. throughout the summer starting Sunday-Aug. 15 (with the exception of July 4). The following are the four classes offered: 3-4 years olds; grades K-2; grades 3-5 and grade 6. The VBA will feature Sparky the Dragon, and include bible stories, recreation and snacks, crafts, science and more. Children can be dropped off beginning at 9:30 a.m. Incentives will be available each month for perfect attendance. Promoting the VBA is Pastor John Schlicher. To register, or for more information, call 419-782-3751.

 Tim McDonough/C-N Photo

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave., Defiance, will host a free Vacation Bible Adventure, Knights of the North Castle, Sunday mornings from 9:45-11:30 a.m. throughout the summer starting Sunday-Aug. 15 (with the exception of July 4). The following are the four classes offered: 3-4 years olds; grades K-2; grades 3-5 and grade 6. The VBA will feature Sparky the Dragon, and include bible stories, recreation and snacks, crafts, science and more. Children can be dropped off beginning at 9:30 a.m. Incentives will be available each month for perfect attendance. Promoting the VBA is Pastor John Schlicher. To register, or for more information, call 419-782-3751.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments