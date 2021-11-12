St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Defiance wants to share the love of Christ on Thanksgiving Day, by providing a free Thanksgiving meal to the public.
Each individual meal, which will include roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, cranberry delight, a dinner roll and pie, will be available for contactless pick-up on Nov. 25 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the church, located at 400 Wayne Ave.
This is the first time the church is providing a free Thanksgiving meal, and Pastor John Schlicher explained it’s all about community.
“We know that some people are somewhat hesitant to be out and about, and we know that many people will be alone on Thanksgiving, so we wanted to provide a full Thanksgiving meal experience to folks,” said Schlicher. “COVID has robbed so much from all of us ... and we’ve all learned every single day is precious. During this time we’ve lost family traditions, such as gathering the whole family together for the holiday.
“In my own family, we have 54 immediate family members, and our tradition was to get all of us together. Last year we had a much smaller celebration in an effort to keep my mom safe, and the rest of us safe,” added Schlicher. “So, what we’re trying to do with this Thanksgiving meal is to provide that place where people, for a moment, when they smell all the aromas from the food, they have a heartwarming connection to community.”
Kris Bartley, administrative assistant at St. Paul’s UMC, shared the people of the church really felt called to do a Thanksgiving meal, after doing so at Easter.
“There are people who don’t have families in town, there are people who aren’t getting together because of the pandemic, there are people who would otherwise be alone, so it’s important to us to provide a Thanksgiving meal, to give people a sense of belonging and tradition,” said Bartley. “I think we saw the success we had at Easter, and Marie (Ferree, St. Paul’s food pantry coordinator), had it in her heart to do it for Thanksgiving.
“Tradition is such a part of Thanksgiving, so when we have a menu with roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberries, pies ... people relate to that,” added Bartley. “All of us have our own traditions, when I think back about Thanksgiving, it wasn’t anything for my mom to make eight pies. That’s what this meal is, it’s a way for us to keep Thanksgiving traditions alive.”
At the end of the day, providing a meal is more than about food, it’s about sharing God’s blessings with others.
“We’ve been blessed, and God calls the blessed to be a blessing,” said Bartley.
Said Schlicher: “What is Thanksgiving all about? It’s a time to stop and thank the Almighty for His presence, for family, for life. This Thanksgiving meal is a gift to the community, and people here at St. Paul’s are excited to share it. They can’t wait.”
For more information about the Thanksgiving meal, call 419-782-3751.
