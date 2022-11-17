St. Paul UMC turkey team

From left: Pastor John Schlicher, Scott Lee, Regina Gallardo, Marie Ferree and Kris Bartley of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church pose with just a few of the ingredients they will be incorporating into their free Thanksgiving Day meals next Thursday.

 Alyssa Barajas/C-N Photo

For those finding themselves alone or perhaps unable to conjure up enough motivation to cook, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave., may be a place of comfort and fulfillment this Thanksgiving.


