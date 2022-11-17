For those finding themselves alone or perhaps unable to conjure up enough motivation to cook, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave., may be a place of comfort and fulfillment this Thanksgiving.
The church will be hosting a meal to all members of the community next Thursday at no cost. It is free of charge, and visitors must only bring themselves and a voracious appetite.
The menu will consist of the traditional Thanksgiving fixings: turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, cranberry relish, dinner rolls, a variety of desserts and beverages.
Doors to the church will open at 12:30 p.m. and meals will be served until 2 p.m. or when food is gone.
The church first organized Thanksgiving Day meals last year when they put together drive-thru dinners. This year, however, people can dine-in at the fellowship hall. A carry-out option will also be available for those who wish for a meal to-go.
Pastor John Schlicher shared that the church began providing Thanksgiving meals out of a desire to give warmth to those who feel a lack of it around the holiday season.
“We would be perfectly capable of putting together a hundred Thanksgiving meal boxes for people ... and that certainly meets the need for some folks, but we want to go beyond the physical need for food and accompany that with the spiritual need for fellowship,” he explained.
There was an instance last year, Schlicher described, in which a woman came through the drive-thru for a meal and was brought to tears. She was an elderly woman who dealt with the isolation of COVID-19 the year prior and expressed to the pastor how appreciative she was for the brief human contact on the holiday.
Food pantry director, Marie Ferree, shared a similar story of an encounter with someone who said they would actually “get to have Thanksgiving this year” because of the dinner being hosted next week. Without it, they would have been by themselves and were not going to bother making anything substantial.
With such sentiments in mind, Ferree and Schlicher emphasized how special they want to make the dine-in experience for the attendees. The vision they described was table linens, gold plates and silverware, festive decorations and feel-good movies playing on a big screen in the background. They strongly desire for everyone who is having a hard time to find comfort and community in a warm, inviting atmosphere.
Church secretary, Kris Bartley, expressed her reasoning to participate in the organization of events like this: “We are blessed to be a blessing. We need to reach the unloved and the ones that don’t have a church family — that don’t have what we have. I am blessed to have what I have, but I want to be able to reach those (that don’t). If we don’t reach the unloved, the ones who are hurting, who does? We’re supposed to be hands of Jesus.”
Along with dinner and companionship, people of the community will also have the opportunity to write something on the “Gratitude Wall.” This will be a bulletin board in which people will write down on a piece of paper (which may or may not be in the shape of a turkey) what they are grateful for.
“There is a lot of joy in doing this ...,” Schlicher imparted about hosting the event. “There is a united purpose and the lack of any dissension is a beautiful thing to see that everyone is on board.”
Lastly, Schlicher and team expressed hope that the Thanksgiving meals become an annual tradition for the church for many years to come.
