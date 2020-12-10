NAPOELON — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery Napoleon Township, an official Wreaths Across America (WAA) location, will host a wreath-laying ceremony Dec. 19, joining more than 2,100 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day. Coordinated and led by St. Paul’s Men of God, they plan to place more than 90 wreaths on the headstones of our fallen service members at our cemetery. This annual event seeks to further the WAA mission of Remember, Honor, Teach, ensuring that the memory of those who served our country endures.
St. Paul’s extends a special invitation to family members of veterans interred in the cemetery to join us to place a wreath at their veteran’s headstone.
The ceremony will be held on Dec 19 at noon at St. Paul’s Cemetery (16976 County Road Q1). The ceremony will be held outdoors. Masks and social distancing will be required at the ceremony and cemetery. This event is free and open to the public.
Wreaths Across America is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission — Remember, Honor, Teach — is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at more than 2,100 veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and overseas.
