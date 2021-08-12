NAPOLEON — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 16976 County Road Q1, rural Napoleon, will host its annual Mission Festival service, featuring guest speaker Rev. Hesham Shehab, Sunday at 10 a.m.
The service will be held outside, weather permitting, with music provided by the Mission Festival Band and Mixed Choir.
In the event of rain, the service will be held inside.
Shehab, a missionary, grew up in Beirut, Lebanon, in a world of bitter animosity between Muslims and Christians, which he experienced personally in a physical attack when he was 7 years old.
By age 13, he was recruited by the Muslim Brotherhood (Lebanese Chapter) and later fought against Christians in the 1975 war in Lebanon.
In 1980, while Shehab was going to an American college in Beirut, his brother was killed by a Christian militia. Shehab’s response was to study by day, and by night seek to take revenge in attacks on Christian members of the militia that killed his brother.
However, after hearing the Sermon on the Mount in a course of cultural studies (at college), Shehab was brought to faith. He heard the words, “love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.”
In order to know more about Jesus, Shehab checked out a copy of the Bible from the college library and began reading it. The more he read, the more he felt peace and forgiveness.
Later, Shehab graduated after studying Islamic History and religion, before teaching and lecturing on Middle Eastern studies and human rights in Lebanon, Europe and the United States.
In 2001, while working as a journalist and adjunct professor at the American University of Beirut, he met a retired Lutheran pastor, the Rev. Dr. Bernie Lutz, who was working with the Lutheran Hour Ministry in Beirut. Lutz introduced Shehab to the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
Divine intervention through a series of events brought him to the United States in 2004, and he established a Chicagoland ministry in 2007. He finished his pastoral education at Concordia, Fort Wayne, was ordained in 2010, and was called to serve as a missionary to Salam Christian Fellowship.
Shehab assists people with social service issues, helping them with translation, paperwork and transition into the American culture, all while sharing Jesus.
In 2008, with the support of local LCMS churches, Hesham planted Salam Christian Fellowship, a mission to Muslims in the western suburbs of Chicago. So far, he has baptized 40 people from the Middle East.
Salam Christian Fellowship is a faith ministry that depends on the donations of God’s people and their zeal to fulfill the Great Commission. The fellowship reaches out to refugees and new immigrants from eight Middle Eastern countries, and shares the gospel with Muslims in three languages.
Church converts and seekers meet for worship and Bible study throughout the western suburbs of Chicago. Shehab also speaks nationwide on Islam and evangelism. His goal is to ignite the love of Christ toward Muslims by Christians.
Shehab was an adjunct professor at Concordia, Ann Arbor, Mich., where he taught Islam. Currently he is an adjunct instructor of Islam at College of DuPage. He hopes to be a bridge of reconciliation between the Muslim and Christian communities.
He is married to his wife, Mona, and has four children.
For more information, call 419-758-3522.
