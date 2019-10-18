For many years, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church (UMC) in Defiance has held a Harvest Party for the children of the church around Halloween. The purpose of the party was to give the children a safe and fun experience during a time of year that can be a little scary.
This year, the church is opening its doors to youth of the community when it hosts its Children’s Harvest Party Oct. 30 from 6:30-8:30 for youth in grades PK-6. The theme for the party is superheroes, and youth who attend are encouraged to wear superhero-themed clothing or costumes. The event is free and will feature superhero-themed crafts, games, candy, prizes and food at the church, located at 400 Wayne Ave. in Defiance.
According to Kristine Luthi, new children’s ministry coordinator at St. Paul’s UMC, the party’s theme of superheroes goes hand-in-hand with what the youth of St. Paul’s have been learning about during the church’s LifePath Wednesdays ministry.
“We meet every Wednesday for LifePath Wednesdays, (which is open to all youth of the community in grades K-12), and during the children’s (K-5) ministry, we’ve been doing a 6-week lesson on superheroes and how people of the Bible represent specific heroes,” said Luthi. “For example, for Spiderman we talked about how Simon Peter was just this ordinary guy (like Peter Parker), a fisherman who was called by Jesus and was granted superpowers.
“So, each superhero has a different Biblical character, with Moses being Batman, and his brother, Aaron, being Robin,” continued Luthi. “The kids have really enjoyed the lessons, and when we get to the last lesson, the kids will learn that when they receive Jesus as their Lord and Savior, they will no longer be relying on their own strength, God will give them the gift of the Holy Spirit, and what a superpower that is for them.”
Marcella Ciccotelli, who was recently appointed associate pastor at the church, shared that parents of the youth are welcome to come, hang out, enjoy some coffee and take part in something positive this Halloween season.
“As a church, we want to make sure in the time of Halloween, which can be scary and dark, that we are doing something positive and shedding a light in the darkness,” said Ciccotelli. “We want the children who come to know that Jesus loves them, it’s something they will hear over the course of the night as a positive reinforcement for them. I think the superhero theme is going to be really fun, because kids really relate to superheroes.
“When they learn that God is bigger, and more powerful than superheroes, it’s kind of mind-blowing,” continued Ciccotelli. “I want their minds blown in the bigness of God, I want them to understand that in the big picture, God is everything. We want parents to know they are welcome to come, enjoy some coffee, and be a part of the event. We want everyone to come and have a great time.”
For more information, call 419-782-3751 or send an email to umcpastormarcella@gmail.com.
