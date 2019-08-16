Dr. Grossman

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 16976 County Road Q1, Napoleon, is hosting its annual Mission Festival service Sunday at 10 a.m. The service will be held outside, and will feature guest speaker Dr. Paul Gossman. He is the executive director of World Mission Prayer League (WMPL) in Minneapolis. He has done missionary work in the Philippines, Peru, Chicago, Seattle, Portland and many other places. His focus is making Jesus known among people with little or no access to the gospels. Shown with Gossman, is his wife, Pris. For more information, call 419-758-3522.

 Photo courtesy of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church

