St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 16976 County Road Q1, Napoleon, is hosting its annual Mission Festival service Sunday at 10 a.m. The service will be held outside, and will feature guest speaker Dr. Paul Gossman. He is the executive director of World Mission Prayer League (WMPL) in Minneapolis. He has done missionary work in the Philippines, Peru, Chicago, Seattle, Portland and many other places. His focus is making Jesus known among people with little or no access to the gospels. Shown with Gossman, is his wife, Pris. For more information, call 419-758-3522.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.