St. Paul Lutheran Church, 671 Clinton St., will be holding its seventh annual tent revival from June 23-26 at Triangle Park in downtown Defiance.
Thursday and Friday’s activities will begin at 6:30 p.m., but Saturday’s will start at 4 p.m. and Sunday’s at 10 a.m.
The theme for this year’s revival is “Where is God in all of this?”
Pastor David Brobston recalled back from his lessons in his seminary days. There, his pastoral care professor taught that one of the jobs as a pastor is to answer questions in crisis.
“I think that with everything going on — from coming out of COVID to Uvalde to Ukraine — there are a lot of people wondering where God is in all the chaos,” Brobston said.
Due to such a social climate, the choice to make a theme befitting of one the community needs in time of trauma, confusion and perhaps doubt, was made.
For this year’s tent revival, attendants can expect to be harmonized by gospel vocalist Darlene Williams from Galilee Missionary Baptist Church on Thursday. Friday and Saturday will feature the bluegrass bands, Steve Scott and the Scott Bros. and Living Water.
Food will also be available for attendees. Friday night will be an ice cream social and on Saturday “Oklabama BBQ” will be served by Jason Frederick and Chuck Campbell BBQ. The menu will include baked beans, cole slaw, pulled pork, brisket and much more, according to Youth and Family Director Julie Sasseen.
A free-will offering will be occurring at the event as well.
A portion of the proceeds will go to help survivors of domestic violence, Sasseen reported.
