The Parents for Religious Education, and students who attend St. Michael’s Catholic Church in rural Defiance, have prepared a Wall of Giving fundraiser to raise money for a new Parish Center.
Students from grades prekindergarten-high school decorated envelopes, before a dollar amount was placed on them ranging from $1-$200.
The envelopes have been attached to a cardboard wall for parishioners and guests to take and fill with the amount on the envelope.
Anyone who takes an envelope is asked to return it via the collection basket by Dec. 1.
If all envelopes are filled and returned with the amount on the front of the envelope, the fundraiser will make $20,000.
That money will be used to help fund the Parish Center, and for classroom supplies for the new building.
For more information about the Wall of Giving, call 419-497-2161.
