St. Michael Catholic Church in Hicksville observed several historic milestones with a Mass celebrated by Bishop Daniel Thomas of the Diocese of Toledo, and a dinner reception on Aug. 21. Several past priests and religious dignitaries were in attendance, as the history of the church was shared. Thomas (center) is shown with the the St. Michael 100th Anniversary Planning Team from left: Deacon Rod Conkle, Susie Smalley, Jim Battershell, Vicki Art, Eric Art, Rev. Dan Borgelt, (Thomas), Bobby Meyer, Dale Gallup, Carolyn Gallup, Leesa Battershell, Diane Collins, Roxie Timbrook and Janice Richardson. Missing from photo are Ed Mendez and Polly Meyer.

