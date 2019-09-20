For the past 125 years, the St. Mary Altar & Rosary Society of St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance has taken its mission of caring for the altar, providing various liturgical items, and promoting devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary through prayer of the rosary, very seriously.
On Sept. 10, the society met to celebrate its history that dates back to 1894. Past presidents were recognized, some of the history of the society was shared, a potluck was held, and everyone in attendance prayed the rosary.
“I’m proud to be a part of the organization, the work that we do is important to all of us,” said Becky Mohr, a past president of the society.
Duties that the society carries out for St. Mary Catholic Church include: keeping the altar beautiful; providing hosts; providing wine; providing flowers for the altar; donating to outreach ministries; providing rosaries to RCIA candidates.
In addition, the group that has 35-40 active members says a rosary for deceased members of the parish; provides a luncheon for family members of the deceased; has awareness of family and community concerns; supports pro-life concerns; has awareness of legislative matters; works to increase spirituality; and prays the rosary as a group.
Past presidents Jandy Dandy and Rose Pessefall are happy to be part of an organization that is still thriving 125 years after it began.
“I’m so proud that the work is still continuing,” said Dandy. “When I think about this, I think about all the ladies in the past from way back in the late 1800s, to the women I knew back in the 1980s. Those women were such wonderful role models for those of us who joined when we were young, and I feel blessed to help carry on that work.”
Said Pessefall: “Being part of something my mother was a part of, and being asked by her to join the group, is something that has been so faith fulfilling to me. It’s special to be a part of an organization of women that does so much for the church, and cares so much about that work. When I think about my mom, I feel blessed that we were able to share this experience with each other.”
Current officers of the society include: Harriet Steel, president; Pat Walter, vice president; Susan Diemer, secretary; and Judy Schultz, treasurer. The organization meets monthly, hosts programs throughout the year, is known for its annual Easter craft and bake sale each Palm Sunday, its one-of-a kind coleslaw it serves at the bake sale and funeral dinners, and for its bazaar booth at the St. Mary Parish Festival.
Dandy shared that every woman that attends St. Mary is a member of the society, however, the active members are the ones who pay dues, attend meetings and do the work of the organization. Dandy organizes the funeral dinners, Pessefall and a group of ladies including Lupe Bejarano, Becky Saxton and Diane Baker, cook the dinners, and Mohr organizes the servers for the dinners.
“We know how much the dinners mean to the families, it means so much to us to be able to give back, especially when you’ve been a recipient of one,” said Pessefall. “We want families to know they’re important, and we want those families to have a place to come back to.”
Said Mohr: “A lot of times when I call to get servers, so many of the women will say they want to give money too. They want to give back.”
Every November, the society honors its deceased members with a special mass, followed by a question and answer session with the priest (currently Rev. Randy Giesige). New members are also installed and welcomed each November. Every meeting includes a time for business, as well as refreshments. The group is also involved with the Toledo Diocese Council of Catholic Women (TDCCW).
“We love this society, and we all want to see it keep going,” said Dandy.
Added Mohr: “It’s a wonderful organization. A lot of people might not know the work we do, but it’s important to all of us.”
For more information about the St. Mary Altar & Rosary Society, call 419-782-2776.
