A Little Free Pantry has been installed at St. John United Church of Christ (UCC) in Defiance, and is now open for those with food insecurities, and for those who would like to make a donation.
Patterned after Little Free Library boxes, the first Little Free Pantry was launched by Jessica McClard in May of 2016 in Fayetteville, Ark.
According to littlefreepantry.org, McClard, “planted a wooden box on a post containing food, personal care and paper items accessible to everyone all the time, no questions asked. She hoped her spin on the Little Free Library concept would pique local awareness of food insecurity, while creating a space for neighbors to help meet neighborhood food needs.”
Pastor Jim Brehler of St. John UCC, located at 950 Webster St., explained a “Sharing Shelf” was stocked with food inside the church prior to the pandemic, after he learned there were people with food insecurities who were attending meetings from outside organizations at the church.
With COVID putting the church on lockdown for most of 2020 and part of this year, a colleague helped Brehler realize installing a Little Food Pantry outside the church made sense.
“A colleague of mine in Michigan put together one at his church and called it a, ‘Blessing Box,’ and I just thought it was a cool idea,” said Brehler. “Before COVID, we had started a sharing shelf at the entrance of our fellowship hall. We had several organizations using that space, and we noticed after we collected food for a meal we were going to have, some of the food had disappeared.
“One of the people in charge of the meal said, ‘Well, that person must have needed it,’ and that was the spark to do the ‘Sharing Shelf,’” continued Brehler. “It was being used, until COVID hit and the building was closed. That’s when we started talking about building a Little Free Pantry. It took a little bit of time, but now it’s open and ready to use.”
The pantry itself was built and installed by Fred Gruber, while Desiree Arps, and her mom, Gloria, handled the graphics on the box. Brehler explained the pantry is stocked with non-perishable boxed or canned food items, toiletries, personal care items, paper goods and school supplies.
“The thought behind this is, how can we help the students on campus (at Defiance College) and our neighbors?” asked Brehler. “We think this is an ideal way to do it. It’s anonymous, people can take or leave something without being seen, and its safe and secure (the area has LED lights and security cameras), and it’s under our overpass, it can be accessed in bad weather.
“There’s an inscription on the pantry that reads, ‘Take what you need, leave what you can,’” added Brehler.
For more information about the Little Free Pantry at St. John UCC, call 419-782-4176 or go to St. John United Church of Christ Defiance, Ohio on Facebook.
For more information about Little Free Pantry, go to littlefreepantry.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.