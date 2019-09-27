FAYETTE — Fifth- and sixth-grade students from St. John Lutheran School in Defiance attended 4-H Camp Palmer this week with their teachers, principal and with chaperone Ivan Duerk.
The students participated in a number of activities throughout the three days.
Wednesday was filled with team-building activities that brought the students together to problem solve and formulate plans to avoid sharks and dolphins.
On Thursday, the students worked together to create a large rope, use slingshots and study the wetlands and its creatures.
The parents and families joined the students at the camp for a canoe ride, devotions and a song-a-long.
Meanwhile, today brings the most exciting challenge of all, the high ropes, climbing wall and flying squirrel.
The students have been blessed with great camp leaders, glorious weather and time outside of the classroom to learn.
For more information about St. John Lutheran School, call 419-782-1751 or go to st. johntigers.com.
For more information about 4-H Camp Palmer, go to camppalmer.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.