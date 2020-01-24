“Joy: Fully Lutheran” is the theme for 2020 National Lutheran Schools Week that will be celebrated by nearly 2,000 Lutheran schools in the Missouri Synod around the country. The theme is based on Thessalonians 5:16-24, where the word promises, “He who calls you is faithful; he will surely do it.”
St. John Lutheran School in Defiance will celebrate Monday-Friday with several events planned for the students throughout the week.
“It’s important we celebrate we are a school fully in Christ, we celebrate our students who attend here and we let everyone know we have a lot of pride in our school,” said St. John principal Shellie Kosmerchock. “Each day during the week there will be something new for our students. Our kids will have the chance to dress toward a different theme every day, we’re going to have a special assembly, do a service project, with several other in-class activities.
“Our school theme this year is ‘Fully Rejoice in Christ’ because we want our students and staff to find joy in everyday life, when at times it can be hard,” continued Kosmerchock. “This week I watched our fifth- and sixth-graders practice their chapel which is about being joyful, no matter what they’re doing. At the end of the day Christ has saved them and they are forgiven. This coming week, we are definitely going to be focusing on that.”
Thanks to hard work put in by a committee that includes teachers Angela Santo, Carli Rossow, Cheryl Yoder and Sarah Cavin, National Lutheran Schools Week will include the annual book fair, the opportunity for visitors to eat lunch with the students, daily devotionals, the creation of joy posters and a service project in which the school will make care packages for Phil’s Friends.
Phil’s Friends, a non-profit organization in Roselle, Ill. (northwest of Chicago), delivers care packages and blankets to those affected by cancer and their families. In addition, the organization has a Cards of Hope program in which everyone who receives a care package also will receive hand-colored cards, testimonies, devotional letters and other creative and positive notes.
“Phil was a Lutheran school teacher who is a two-time cancer survivor, who created his organization to help cancer patients and let them know they’re not alone,” said Kosmerchock. “This touches close to home for me as a cancer survivor myself, and I’m hoping others will go to philfriends.org to check out his organization, because it’s amazing what he’s done for cancer patients.”
Monday’s theme is “Joy Fully,” and the dress theme for the day is mismatched day. Students will design thank-you cards to the church or school person assigned to their class.
Tuesday’s theme is “Thank Fully,” and it will be crazy hair day. There will be a scheduled delayed start to the school day, so no formal activities are planned.
Wednesday’s theme is “Peace Fully,” with a dress theme of dressing as a weird superhero. There will be a picnic-style lunch served for Visitor Lunch Day.
Thursday’s theme is “Faith Fully,” with a dress theme of Thrivent shirts. Thanks to a pair of $250 donations from the Thrivent Action Team, the students will receive Thrivent Cups for Kids, and use some of the money for supplies for the thank-you cards made on Monday. In addition, $250 is being used for supplies and blankets to make care packages for Phil’s Friends. There will be a special assembly led by former St. John’s teacher Pat Marshall, who will give a visual tour of the school, and share what it was like to attend school there and teach there. A staff vs. student basketball game will be held in the afternoon.
Friday’s theme is “Hope Fully,” and the dress theme is pajamas day. Students can bring a blanket and stuffed animal to relax with during the day.
“The kids always look forward to this week, they especially get excited about dressing up,” Kosmerchock said. “It always amazes me that at least 90 percent of the kids dress up. The teachers and staff are excited about this week, they enjoy it, and they dress up, too. I’m happy that we have a week where we can celebrate our Lutheran heritage, and as believers we can come together to celebrate our theme.”
For more information about National Lutheran Schools Week 2020, go to lcms.org/lutheranschoolsweek.
For more information about St. John Lutheran School in Defiance, call 419-782-5766 or go to stjohntigers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.