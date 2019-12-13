St. John playground

St. John Lutheran School in Defiance recently had new playground equipment installed, after raising money for the equipment for the past five years. The new Play World equipment was installed by Midstates Recreation of New Albany. Enjoying the equipment are students from Kimmy Stottlemyer’s kindergarten class.

 Tim McDonough/C-N Photo

St. John Lutheran School in Defiance recently had new playground equipment installed, after raising money for the equipment for the past five years. The new Play World equipment was installed by Midstates Recreation of New Albany. Enjoying the equipment are students from Kimmy Stottlemyer’s kindergarten class.

Load comments