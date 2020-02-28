St. John Lutheran School in Defiance hosted its fifth annual Cupcake War on Saturday.
A total of 16 bakers (12 teams) baked 48 cupcakes for the event, with bakers allowed to bake up to two flavors of cupcakes. The bakers were judged on taste, texture, presentation, creativity and frosting.
Judges for the event included: Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer, Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel, Thom and Karen Kent, Nancy and Rick Baldwin and Alexis and Harlee Phillips.
Kate Webb took first place for her Andes Mint Chocolate cupcake with a cream center, with Jodi Becher finishing second for her raspberry filled with vanilla cupcake.
The event raised $635 with the funds to be used for student school supplies next fall.
