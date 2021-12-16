St. John food drive

Students at St. John Lutheran School in Defiance recently held a food drive competition among their Faith Families. Each group collected food items that were then donated to the St. John Lutheran Church food pantry, Bread from Heaven. The winning team collected nearly 50 items, while altogether almost 150 items were collected. Shown with some of the items are front row, from left: Skye Wiechers, Jace Meyer, Lanny Cowell and Jaxson Bowling. Back row, from left: Brice Baumert, Owen Stier, Zeek Kramer and Reid Badenhop.

 Photo courtesy of St. John Lutheran School

