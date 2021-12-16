Students at St. John Lutheran School in Defiance recently held a food drive competition among their Faith Families. Each group collected food items that were then donated to the St. John Lutheran Church food pantry, Bread from Heaven. The winning team collected nearly 50 items, while altogether almost 150 items were collected. Shown with some of the items are front row, from left: Skye Wiechers, Jace Meyer, Lanny Cowell and Jaxson Bowling. Back row, from left: Brice Baumert, Owen Stier, Zeek Kramer and Reid Badenhop.
St. John Lutheran School food drive
Tim McDonough
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.