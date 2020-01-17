In today’s demanding world in which the majority of families have two parents working outside the home, trusted preschool and daycare facilities for young children are essential.
In an effort to give families exactly what they need, St. John Lutheran School in Defiance will expand its preschool program for the 2020-21 school year to include all-day preschool for children ages 3-4 from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., for 3-5 days per week, depending on the need of the family.
In addition, St. John Lutheran School will continue to offer its Tigers’ Den childcare services for children from age 3 through eighth grade from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. each day. Tigers’ Den, which is open 12 months per year, is capable of providing care for 27 preschool-age children, and 23 school-age children at one time.
“What we’ve found over the course of the last few years, is that many families want full-day preschool for their children,” stated Shellie Kosmerchock, principal of St. John Lutheran School. “We plan on keeping our half-day preschool services, but we’re moving to add a 3-5 day, full-day preschool program, for 3-4-year-olds.
“We are currently finalizing the plans for the expanded preschool, which will continue to meet ODE (Ohio Department of Education) standards and guidelines, including when it comes to rest times and lunch,” continued Kosmerchock. “We did our homework and found that many preschools in the area do 3-day or 4-day preschool, but don’t offer 5-day preschool for families who want it. That’s why we decided to go in that director. A few other Lutheran schools in Ohio have done 5-day preschool, and it has been very successful for them.”
According to information published on the school’s website, stjohntigers.com, St. John Lutheran School believes:
• Jesus is at the center of our preschool and that the holy scriptures are our guide in educating God’s children.
• Children are to be encouraged to learn and grow by foundation of developmentally appropriate experiences, where all children can succeed in a safe, Christian, and nurturing environment.
• Each child is a unique individual created by God and that they all can learn in their own way.
• Children learn best through meaningful play that encourages curiosity, discovery and problem solving, which allows each child growth and development of a positive self-image.
• Education should reflect the integration of physical, cognitive, social, and emotional, language, self-help, and spiritual areas for the total development of the child.
• Parents are the child’s first teachers and that children learn best when parents are involved in the educational program.
• The primary bridge between home and school is the involvement of the congregation and community in training and equipping the child as the Bible reveals. “Train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old he will not depart from it.” (Proverbs 22:6).
Kosmerchock explained that although the preschool program is expanding, its Tigers’ Den childcare program will continue to provide services for families who need childcare for youth age 3 through eighth grade before school (from 6-8:30 a.m.) and after school (until 6 p.m.).
“Our Tigers’ Den childcare program is under the same ODE license as our preschool program, so we follow the same standards and guidelines for both programs,” said Kosmerchock. “Our Tigers’ Den is available all year, and we do take publicly funded childcare for our Tigers’ Den. It’s a great program for families who need childcare all year long.”
For more information about St. John Lutheran School, its preschool program, or its Tigers’ Den program, call the school at 419-782-1751 or go to stjohntigers.com.
