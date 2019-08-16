NAPOLEON — For nearly 40 years, the “old school” across the road from St. John Lutheran Church/School in Freedom Township near Napoleon has been used mostly for storage.
First built as a two-room school house in 1918 at the corner of Henry County roads U and 16, the addition of another classroom, library and restrooms was completed in 1943. In 1982, the “old school” was closed, and students moved into the “new school,” which was added to the church.
Now 37 years later, the “old school” is undergoing a $200,000 renovation with the space to be used as a Christian center for high school youth. A loan was procured for construction, so the church has been hosting events to raise funds for the project. On Aug. 25, the church is hosting a hog roast following an outdoor church service at 10 a.m. The hog roast, available for a freewill donation, will be held following church until 1:30 p.m.
According to renovation project manager Denny Damman, and committee member Amy Rosebrook, an outside inquiry to buy the building was the spark needed to begin the renovation, which began at the beginning of 2019.
“About a year-and-a-half ago, someone put in an offer to buy the building, and that was really what spurred us into renovating it,” said Damman, a self-employed carpenter who has been working on small parts of the project. “We’ve talked about renovating it in the past, and even knocking it down, but in the end we felt it would be best used for youth meetings and as a recreation space for our high school kids.”
Said Rosebrook: “My dad (Don Niebergall) was a teacher and principal at the school for 40 years (Rosebrook grew up right across the road from the building), and this school has been such a big part of my life. So many of us are happy to see it being renovated after all these years. It’s being brought back to life, and our youth are going to have the opportunity to really enjoy the space.”
The 1918 portion of the building, which includes two 25x40 classrooms, is where the main renovations are taking place. Two new restrooms and a kitchenette are being added in that portion of the building. However, the roof over the entire structure (including the 1943 addition) has been replaced, the entire building is getting replacement windows and doors, insulation is being added, as is new electrical wiring and a new heating and cooling system.
The youth will utilize the renovated 1918 portion of the building, while the 1943 addition will still be used for storage. The original school bell, which hangs in the front of the building, is still in working condition. The bell is rung every year by eighth-graders who graduate from St. John Lutheran School, and it was rung this past November to commemorate the first time it ever rang 100 years ago on Armistice Day Nov. 11, 1918, the official end of World War I.
“Denny has been leading a group that has construction skills, and they’re doing as much of the work as they can,” said Rosebrook, who serves as Henry County Municipal Court judge. “We are so grateful for all the work they’ve done. This building holds a lot of memories for many people in Henry County, a lot of kids went to school here from 1918-82. To see this building come back to life means a lot to a lot of people.”
Added Damman: “I was born and raised in this church, I went to school here, so it’s been a pleasure for me to work on this project. Unfortunately we can’t do all the work ourselves, we are subcontracting out the bigger projects, but we are looking forward to getting it done and getting the youth in there.”
The project is expected to be complete by the end of the year.
